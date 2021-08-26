Empowered Funds LLC Sells 3,040 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

