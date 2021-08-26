Empowered Funds LLC Invests $239,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 36.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $247,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

