Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $884.90

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $884.90 and last traded at $884.90, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $884.90.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $816.03.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

