Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Shares Down 0.3%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 148 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.94). 16,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 261,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.95).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 349 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 349 ($4.56) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.52. The stock has a market cap of £244.19 million and a P/E ratio of -7.43.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

