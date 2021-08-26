WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.19 and last traded at $80.34. Approximately 9,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 41,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

