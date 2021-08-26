WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading Down 0.2%

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.19 and last traded at $80.34. Approximately 9,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 41,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.