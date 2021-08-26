Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB) was down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 90,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 88,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59.

Can B Company Profile (NASDAQ:CANB)

Can B Corp. engages in the development, production, and sale of products and delivery devices containing cannabidiol. Its product portfolio includes hemp extract oils and sprays, pain and skin care, softgels and capsules, superfoods, supplements, bath and spa, and pets. The company was founded by Rolv Eitrem Heggenhougen and Romuald Stone on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Hicksville, NY.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Can B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.