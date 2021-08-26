-$0.41 EPS Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.88.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $10,602,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,982,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,376 shares of company stock valued at $79,883,169 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB stock opened at $393.75 on Monday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.88.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

