Analysts Set First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) PT at $39.50

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,006,000 after acquiring an additional 253,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 1,600.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 230,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Merchants by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after purchasing an additional 198,885 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter worth $8,359,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $41.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. Research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

