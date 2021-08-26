Analysts Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Price at $46.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,464 shares of company stock worth $3,784,029. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $221,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $32.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.23. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

