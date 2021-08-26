Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $26,000 Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Twitter by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.00. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 136.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.