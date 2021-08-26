HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives $45.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR opened at $52.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $55.40.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

