Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after acquiring an additional 147,210 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,983,000 after acquiring an additional 269,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,693,000 after acquiring an additional 123,934 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

NYSE:MPC opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

