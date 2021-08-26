Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $876,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.62. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

