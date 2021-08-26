Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDTXU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 53,932.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of EDTXU stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

