Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $124.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

