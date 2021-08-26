Mark Starkey Purchases 20,000 Shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) President Mark Starkey acquired 20,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Boxlight Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 16.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the first quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

