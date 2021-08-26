Insider Selling: DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Sells $48,577.85 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $130.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.60. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

