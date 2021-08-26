Insider Selling: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gregoire Ramade also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vapotherm alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. Vapotherm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after purchasing an additional 569,205 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vapotherm by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 331,281 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 324,526 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.