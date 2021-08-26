CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,400 Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$39,375.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,884,484 shares in the company, valued at C$21,824,397.65.

CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 3,100 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$35,855.84.

On Wednesday, August 18th, CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 4,200 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.47 per share, with a total value of C$48,184.92.

Shares of CHW stock opened at C$11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a current ratio of 39.46 and a quick ratio of 37.62. Chesswood Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.89. The company has a market cap of C$193.60 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.3660125 EPS for the current year.

CHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

