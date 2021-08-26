Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 123 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Entergy by 202.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Entergy by 61.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $113.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $114.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

