Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stake Reduced by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $100.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

