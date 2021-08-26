Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires Shares of 638 NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,937,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16.

