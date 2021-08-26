Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.24

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.234 dividend. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

