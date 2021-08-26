505 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $74.34 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48.

