Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 300 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $852,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 271,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 33,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 541,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.