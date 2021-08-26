New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.75 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $26,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 348.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 79.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

NYSE:RNG opened at $255.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.30. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.78 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $71,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,097,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,863 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,133 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

