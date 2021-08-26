Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $14.72 Million Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 823.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $93.83 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.04 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.41.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.