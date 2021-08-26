Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 230 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hologic by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,698 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 70,289 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

