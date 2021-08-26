Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 23.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 29,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,944,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $17,188,528.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,480 shares of company stock worth $57,529,256 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms have issued reports on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.79 and a beta of 1.02. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

