D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,825 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in D8 were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in D8 by 51.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in D8 in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in D8 in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D8 by 35.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 347,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 91,092 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in D8 by 57.2% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 78,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D8 stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. D8 Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

