Brokerages Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Bentley Systems reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSY. Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $64.74 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.81. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion and a PE ratio of 126.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $5,778,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $4,950,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 17.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

