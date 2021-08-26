Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,354 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.95% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $32,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

EBS opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.94. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

