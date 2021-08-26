Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,796,000 after buying an additional 1,567,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after buying an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 854,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $62.98 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

