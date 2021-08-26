Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 45 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $233.26 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $234.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

