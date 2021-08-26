Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

