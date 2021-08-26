Analysts Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is $0.28. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%.

DRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $20.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02.

In related news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $523,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $137,095.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,095.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

