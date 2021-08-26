Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Erste Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 135.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 3.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 4.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellantis (STLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.