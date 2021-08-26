Wrap Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,223 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,596% compared to the average volume of 426 call options.

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,819 shares in the company, valued at $694,235.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Parris sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,063.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $305,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ WRAP opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.43.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.