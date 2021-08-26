Insider Selling: Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Sells $63,416.29 in Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GMED opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.82. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GMED shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,342,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $562,378,000 after purchasing an additional 155,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 41.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.