Rod Bolger Sells 538 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total transaction of C$71,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$491,396.16.

Rod Bolger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76.

On Monday, June 21st, Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$133.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$127.70. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$90.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.23. The company has a market cap of C$189.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$138.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$136.29.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

