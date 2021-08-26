Kenneth R. Lehman Acquires 6,080 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 686,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,847.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kenneth R. Lehman bought 332 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $4,329.28.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Kenneth R. Lehman bought 4,640 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $59,438.40.

NASDAQ AFBI opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,584,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $3,433,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $430,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

