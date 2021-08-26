Nwam LLC Has $950,000 Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,614,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 369,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 283,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 205,603 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 175,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $51.13 on Thursday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.18.

