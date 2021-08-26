Nwam LLC Purchases 5,605 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $63.91.

