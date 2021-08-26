Nwam LLC Sells 368 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock opened at $170.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock worth $7,918,856 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

