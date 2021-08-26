Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.34. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $75.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

