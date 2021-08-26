The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 27.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 516,261 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

