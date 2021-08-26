Nwam LLC Has $757,000 Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,733 shares of company stock worth $4,277,761. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

