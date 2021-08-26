Savant Capital LLC Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 111,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 62.2% during the second quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,342,000 after acquiring an additional 479,500 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 20.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

CVS stock opened at $83.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.01. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

