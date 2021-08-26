Equitable Trust Co. Buys New Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.42. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

