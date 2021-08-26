iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 238,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 306,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $82.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.